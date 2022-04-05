ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville man accused of killing his mother, faces felony malice murder charge

By Nick Watson
The Times
 3 days ago
Marcus Flores

A Gainesville man was charged late Monday with killing his mother.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. to a welfare check at a residence in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street in Gainesville.

Angela Shields, 63, of Gainesville, had numerous cuts to her body when officers found her.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the body was being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine Shields’ exact cause of death.

Shields’ son, Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, was taken into custody overnight and charged with felony malice murder.

Williams said Flores was not at the home, but she was unsure of where he was arrested by law enforcement.

According to Hall County Jail records, Flores was in jail between March 23, 2021, and Feb. 18 of this year for a probation violation.

Jail records also show he has a probation violation from a 2009 child molestation case, where he was accused of touching a girl who was under the age of 16.

Flores pleaded guilty in October 2010 and was given a 20-year sentence by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. Deal allowed for the remainder of the sentence after seven years to be served on probation.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Flores was released in November 2013.

In 2019, Flores was charged with failure to register as a sex offender for not notifying the Sheriff’s Office within 72 hours prior to changing his address. He was sentenced in February 2021 to five years with the first six months to be served in confinement, but the custodial time was deemed served. The remainder of the sentence was allowed to be on probation by Deal.

Moderate person
3d ago

Why is he smiling? please do not house this guy with anyone else in jail. He looks like he's excited for his next victim, like that's his job and that's his photo ID picture.

The Times

