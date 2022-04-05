ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

ODOT: Nearly $2 billion to be spent on roads, bridges

By Sarah Bean, Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIlhc_0ezqvvSy00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is investing nearly $2 billion into the state’s roads and bridges this year, ODOT said in a release.

One dead after Preble County crash

ODOT District 7 held a Construction Kickoff event on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Speakers discussed the 829 planned projects and how the spending will impact both motorists and local communities.

The event was held at the intersection of Needmore Road and Brandt Pike, in the United Dairy Farmers parking lot. This location is also one of Governor Mike DeWine’s 150 Safety Intersections.

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

Among the 829 planned projects, some were announced to be upgrades to traffic signals, upgrades to pedestrians amenities, transitions from four-way stops to roundabouts, additions of lanes as well as bridge replacements and repairs.

The safety project involves upgrading the traffic signal with pedestrian access and sidewalk improvements. Below is a list of the Governor’s 150 Safe Intersections in District 7 scheduled to be upgraded in 2022. The estimated construction cost of the four projects is $5.4 million.

  • Needmore Road and Troy Pike (State Route 202) in Riverside, improvements include traffic signal and sidewalk upgrades
  • State Route 47 and State Route 235 in Logan County, the intersection will be reconfigured into a roundabout
  • U.S. 36 and State Route 121 in Darke County, the intersection will undergo a roundabout reconfiguration

“Safety has been a top priority for the DeWine administration, and these safety intersections are one example of how we are making Ohio roads safer for motorists and pedestrians for the future,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley.

Other notable ODOT District 7 projects with scheduled completion dates in 2022:

  • The Bridge and Deck Replacement Project at I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and I-75 over Carillon Boulevard and the Great Miami River has a tentative completion for October 2022. The $17.6 million project started in 2020
  • I-70 Lane Widening Project in Clark County is scheduled to be completed in July 2022.This $48 million project will create three continuous lanes in both directions on I-70 between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, as well as replace several bridges in that area
  • The U.S. 35 Lane Add project has an estimated completion date of August 2022. The $13 million project started in 2020. This project upgrades the U.S. 35 corridor between Interstate 75 in Dayton and Interstate 675 in Greene County

ODOT District 7’s 2022 construction program will invest $138 million on projects in Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby counties. As construction ramps us across the state, the department urges drivers to put down distractions and pay attention when driving through work zones

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Mad River, Alex Bell Roads to close for 4 months

CORRECTION: A prior edition of this article listed the incorrect source for the release. The correct source is the Montgomery County Engineers’ Office. This error has been corrected. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road will be shut down for a significant amount of time while crews […]
WCIA

County road closing for bridge replacement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another road in Douglas County will be shutting down as crews replace a bridge over the Kaskaskia River. County Road 1450N between County Roads 530E and 600E will be shutting down on Monday at 7 a.m. The bridge carrying CR 1450N over the Kaskaskia will be completely removed and a […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
freightwaves.com

Genesee & Wyoming, BNSF say customers spent billions to be near rail

Genesee & Wyoming: $1.5 billion in investments across multiple commodities. Customers of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming invested $1.5 billion last year in 69 projects that will utilize proximity to G&W’s network. Investments presented all major commodity groups, with chemicals and plastics, minerals and stone, and agricultural products...
TRAFFIC
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Great Miami River#Uban Construction#Traffic Accident#U S House#Needmore Road#Troy Pike Lrb#State Route 202 Rrb#State Route 47#State Route 235#State Route 121
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy