ODOT: Nearly $2 billion to be spent on roads, bridges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is investing nearly $2 billion into the state’s roads and bridges this year, ODOT said in a release.

ODOT District 7 held a Construction Kickoff event on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Speakers discussed the 829 planned projects and how the spending will impact both motorists and local communities.

The event was held at the intersection of Needmore Road and Brandt Pike, in the United Dairy Farmers parking lot. This location is also one of Governor Mike DeWine’s 150 Safety Intersections.

Among the 829 planned projects, some were announced to be upgrades to traffic signals, upgrades to pedestrians amenities, transitions from four-way stops to roundabouts, additions of lanes as well as bridge replacements and repairs.

The safety project involves upgrading the traffic signal with pedestrian access and sidewalk improvements. Below is a list of the Governor’s 150 Safe Intersections in District 7 scheduled to be upgraded in 2022. The estimated construction cost of the four projects is $5.4 million.

Needmore Road and Troy Pike (State Route 202) in Riverside, improvements include traffic signal and sidewalk upgrades

State Route 47 and State Route 235 in Logan County, the intersection will be reconfigured into a roundabout

U.S. 36 and State Route 121 in Darke County, the intersection will undergo a roundabout reconfiguration

“Safety has been a top priority for the DeWine administration, and these safety intersections are one example of how we are making Ohio roads safer for motorists and pedestrians for the future,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley.

Other notable ODOT District 7 projects with scheduled completion dates in 2022:

The Bridge and Deck Replacement Project at I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and I-75 over Carillon Boulevard and the Great Miami River has a tentative completion for October 2022. The $17.6 million project started in 2020

I-70 Lane Widening Project in Clark County is scheduled to be completed in July 2022.This $48 million project will create three continuous lanes in both directions on I-70 between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, as well as replace several bridges in that area

The U.S. 35 Lane Add project has an estimated completion date of August 2022. The $13 million project started in 2020. This project upgrades the U.S. 35 corridor between Interstate 75 in Dayton and Interstate 675 in Greene County

ODOT District 7’s 2022 construction program will invest $138 million on projects in Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby counties. As construction ramps us across the state, the department urges drivers to put down distractions and pay attention when driving through work zones

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.