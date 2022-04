AUBURN, NY – A visitor to “Made in NY 2022” at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be struck by the number of artists who feature people in their pieces. An earthenware woman’s face created by Zara Bronwyn Davis cries flower tears as it hangs on the wall. A woven tapestry of faces – some smiling, some not – created by Ruth Manning hangs nearby. Sofía Luz Pérez examines her indigenous Mexican heritage in a self-portrait painting that surrounds her with Aztec symbols.

AUBURN, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO