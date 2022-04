Like so many other small towns and villages that dot Westmoreland County, Sutersville has a memorial to those residents who served in the military. Unlike many other small towns, however, Sutersville has gone a step further and has honored its war dead not only with a star by their name on its memorial to veterans but by renaming 14 streets and lanes in the small borough for those who never came home, “who left their families with a void,” that has never been filled, said Mark Ghion of Sutersville, who initiated the project four years ago.

26 DAYS AGO