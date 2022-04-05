ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Warming trend starts today

By Brian Brennan
KGUN 9
 4 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be a handful of...

www.kgun9.com

Related
KGET

Storm brings needed precipitation to Kern, big warming trend ahead

KGET’s rain gauge says this weekend’s storm brought more than a quarter-inch of rain to Bakersfield, while some high-elevation mountain communities saw more than 3 inches of snow. Temperatures will increase on Tuesday, reaching above 80 degrees for several days in Bakersfield. Thursday could see a high of 87 degrees, before a gradual cooldown this […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WKRG

Sunny and warm today, storms return Tuesday

RIGHT NOW: We start out clear and cool this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s and clear skies. Winds right now are mostly calm, but this will change throughout the day to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs today...
MOBILE, AL
NBC12

Forecast: Very warm start to the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm Saturday and breezy! First Official day of Spring Sunday looks beautiful. Friday Overnight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%) Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers during the morning. Most areas stay dry, but...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC4 Columbus

Cold, gusty weekend, warming trend coming

Today marked the return of Daylight Saving Time, with sunset shifting an hour later to 7:36 p.m. An Alberta clipper crossed the Great Lakes and brushed Ohio with midday clouds, with scattered flurries. A gusty southwest wind boosted temperatures into the mid-40s, but it felt colder, with a subfreezing wind chill. High pressure in the […]
OHIO STATE
City
Tucson, AZ
WFMJ.com

After another warm day Friday, a modest weekend cooling trend

The unseasonably mild weather that the Valley has enjoyed over the last few days will continue on Friday, despite the afternoon turning cloudier. An approaching area of low pressure will spread scattered rain showers into the region by late in the day; a passing shower or two will remain possible overnight as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Significant warming trend underway

After a windy weekend, some Wind Advisories are still in place surrounding the Valley today. Strongest gusts were running in the lower 30mph range yesterday and last night. By this evening you can expect winds to settle down nicely, and that holds true for the remainder of the week as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tranquil weather returns with a nice warming trend

Hello everyone,  Another windy afternoon is underway with northwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph.  This is a chilly wind, so coats and sweaters will continue to come in handy.  Precipitation-wise, there may be scattered sprinkles and flurries, but no accumulating snow, or beneficial rain is expected at this time.  As we travel into the evening hours, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Warming trend continues for the midweek ahead of rain

It’s another dry, mild start to the day, and our warming trend is in full force. After a mild start to the morning with clear sky and an early morning low around 40, sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s, which is more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Brian Brennan
WSFA

Tracking a big warm-up to start the week ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay out of the west around 5 mph through Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be on the cool side again in the lower 40s across the region as we wake up Sunday. The weekend will wrap up on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Fox 59

Warming trend underway; Few showers early Tuesday

More sunshine and steady wind around today but more warmth too! Bright sunshine is back, as well as, gusty, southwest winds. This will be a driver for additional warmth this afternoon, marking a great Monday, as highs reach the lower 60s. Clouds increase this evening and overnight, as a few...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Spring forward ahead of a warming trend

It’s a clear, cold start to the morning with lows dipping down to the teens. And when you factor in a light southerly breeze, it feel more like single digits. Today, we’ll be watching a clipper system coming in from the north. This will give areas primarily north of 36 a light dusting of snow. Areas south, including Columbus will see increasing clouds alongside a few flurries and an increasing southerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and well above yesterday’s high in the 20s.
COLUMBUS, OH
KWCH.com

Warming trend continues with temps near 60

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little breezy across Kansas for today, but overall, some milder weather heading into the start of the weekend. We are expecting some sprinkles or brief rain showers to slide across northern Kansas late in the morning and into the early afternoon, but it will not amount to very much.
WICHITA, KS
FourStates

Sunny and warm for Sunday; Soggy start to the week expected

After Saturday saw sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 60s, Sunday will get even warmer. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the First Day of Spring tomorrow. Clouds increase Sunday night and into Monday, and rain will begin in the early afternoon. Showers and storms will last on and off through early Wednesday, with rainfall totals between 1-2″ likely. This large rain system will cool us into the upper 40s by Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the 60s by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KGUN 9

A warm start to the weekend with some big changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After reaching 90° for the first time this year, in Tucson, we'll see 90s to start the weekend. We'll also see lots of high clouds as another winter-like storm system approaches the Southwest. This next system will bring a combination of clouds, wind, cooler...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. This evening will be mild and pleasant. Rain chances increase to close the workweek. First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWTX

Overall Nice and Warm Today, But Storms Arrive This Evening

It’ll be comfortably cool for the morning commute with temperatures around 50° to start. Partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds bring us to near 80° for a high this afternoon, before storms arrive with a cold front this evening. Storms will start firing up along I-35 around 7pm, tracking east as we progress through the evening. If you live west of I-35, your chances for seeing any activity are very low.
ENVIRONMENT

