Warming trend starts today

It’s a clear, cold start to the morning with lows dipping down to the teens. And when you factor in a light southerly breeze, it feel more like single digits. Today, we’ll be watching a clipper system coming in from the north. This will give areas primarily north of 36 a light dusting of snow. Areas south, including Columbus will see increasing clouds alongside a few flurries and an increasing southerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and well above yesterday’s high in the 20s.
