Warming trend starts today

After Saturday saw sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 60s, Sunday will get even warmer. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the First Day of Spring tomorrow. Clouds increase Sunday night and into Monday, and rain will begin in the early afternoon. Showers and storms will last on and off through early Wednesday, with rainfall totals between 1-2″ likely. This large rain system will cool us into the upper 40s by Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the 60s by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO