A company's public image is arguably even more important to its bottom line than the product they produce and very much not something to be trifled with. Would Disney be the entertainment behemoth it is today if not for its family-friendly facade, would Google have garnered so much goodwill if not for its "don't be evil" motto? Nobody's going to buy your cars if they think the company is run by some "pedo guy." With the scale of business that modern tech giants operate at and the amounts of money at stake, it's little surprise that these titans of industry will eagerly leverage their legal departments to quash even the slightest sullying of their reputations. But they can only Cease and Desist you if they can find.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO