Twitter jumps 10% after Elon Musk is appointed to its board of directors, agrees to limit stake to 14.9%

By Matthew Fox
 4 days ago
Elon Musk at the Tesla Grünheide site in May 2021. Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Image
  • Twitter stock jumped 10% on Tuesday after Elon Musk was appointed to its board of directors.
  • Tuesday's gains in Twitter stock were an extension from Monday's 27% surge after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the social media company.
  • In connection with his board appointment, Musk has agreed to limit his Twitter stake to 14.9%.

