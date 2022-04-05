Fire Destroys Mexican Restaurant On Jersey Shore

Aby's Mexican Restaurant Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Mexican restaurant on the Jersey Shore was destroyed by fire overnight, according to developing reports.

Multiple fire companies responded to Aby's Mexican Restaurant at 32 Mian St. in Matawan at about 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the one-story commercial building, reports said.

No one was reported hurt.

A neighboring pet store suffered some damage. Help from the ACPCA was requested, reports said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

