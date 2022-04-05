Across PA, the COVID-19 Death Rate Varied Some, But One County Was Absolutely Decimated

Although Phila.-area counties saw COVID-19 death rates of similar numbers, one community in the state was particularly vulnerable. Image via Ed Solitas at Unsplash.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to quieten, statisticians are now looking at the impact locally, regionally, and nationally. The Philadelphia collar counties, it turned out, recorded some of the lowest COVID-19-related death rates in the state. However one Pa. community was hit worse than almost any other county nationwide. Phil Galewitz revealed which one in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The communities surrounding the City of Phila. were statistically close when it came to citizens unfortunately lost to the outbreak :

Chester County recorded 217 deaths per 100,000 residents, the third-lowest rate statewide

Montgomery County had 276.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, No. 62 in Pa.

Bucks County recorded 298 deaths per 100,000 (No. 59)

Delaware County had 328 deaths per 100,000 residents (No. 53)

Mifflin County, however, recorded a tragic 598 deaths per 100,000 residents as of mid-March. The region — almost 200 miles northwest of Phila., near State College — lost nearly double the state average of 320 residents to Coronavirus.

“It was pure hell,” said Mifflin County Coroner Daniel Lynch. “I have been a coroner since 1996 and never got calls from nurses reporting deaths crying on the phone or facilities reporting two or three deaths at one time.”

Health experts point to several factors behind the high COVID-19 death rates. Causes included a large older population, low COVID-19 vaccination rate, and abundant Amish and Mennonite populations unwilling to get vaccinated or cease gathering for large-scale events like weddings and funerals.