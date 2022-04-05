ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Often a Russian mother has a TV for a brain’: Ukraine YouTuber films PoWs calling home

By Daniel Boffey in Kyiv
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHqBq_0ezqv1Yt00
Volodymyr Zolkin interviewing a captured Russian on his YouTube channel – ‘80% are actually children’.

For some he is exposing Russians to the truth of Vladimir Putin’s war, while to others he is traipsing over the Geneva conventions by parading prisoners of war on the internet.

Volodymyr Zolkin, 40, an amateur video blogger before the war, has become a YouTube hit in Ukraine and elsewhere for his 50-plus interviews with captured soldiers and pilots, which he says are an attempt to cut through the censorship to inform Russian families about the fate of relatives.

“You [only] have to believe the facts,” Zolkin told the Guardian in an interview via Skype from an undisclosed location. “Russia does not give or show anything. We immediately created an honest YouTube channel. We show everything here – photos, videos, all data. We show real people calling their parents. You don’t need to trust anyone, believe the facts.”

There is little doubt about the reach of the videos. The most popular ones have been viewed more than a million times, and the average is 400,000-500,000 views.

An hour-long conversation with a Russian pilot, major Alexander Krasnoyartsev, who was involved in the bombing of civilians in the besieged city of Chernihiv has even been given English subtitles.

Lawyers have suggested, however, that making and sharing such recordings is likely to be in violation of the third Geneva convention, designed to protect prisoners from humiliation and risks to their safety.

“These people are crying and thanking us for what we are doing,” Zolkin said in response. “Sometimes I am asked if we are violating the Geneva conventions. It says – you can not mock the prisoners. Please tell me where the Geneva convention says that you can not do a humanitarian and peacekeeping mission.”

It all started, he said, with frustration at the lack of information reaching people in the Russian federation. With the help of a friend, Victor Andrusiv, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, he started calling the relatives and friends of Russian soldiers who had sought information through a Ukrainian government Telegram channel set up to tell them of the fate of their loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVRXd_0ezqv1Yt00
Volodymyr Zolkin’s interviews get on average 400,000-500,000 views – but lawyers have expressed concerns. Photograph: YouTube

Zolkin called the relatives live on camera and challenged them about the Russian government’s behaviour.

“But the Russian special services (FSB) began to send fake phone numbers and fake data of soldiers and spam,” Zolkin claimed. “I would call the mothers but after three days I started listening to standard answers – we are not interested in politics, we know nothing and everything. I realised that mothers were being pressured by Russian special services.”

He added: “I said [to the government], give me the opportunity to communicate with the prisoners and let them call their mothers.”

His first such interview was on 18 March with 20-year-old soldier, Pavel Kravchenko, who said he had gone to war without any understanding of Putin’s reasons.

“We were in a convoy,” he told Zolkin. “When we crossed the border, we asked the commander: ‘What is it for?’ He said: ‘Don’t ask unnecessary questions’. We were surrounded, we didn’t even fight back, we surrendered immediately. The convoy got destroyed immediately. I didn’t want to die. I wanted to live.”

Zolkin now interviews around 10 Russian prisoners of war a day in locations across the country, only some of which have been broadcast.

The pale, evidently nervous, prisoners are asked to confirm that they have agreed to the interview and its broadcast, before being asked to give an account of their military background and the events that led to their capture, along with their thoughts on the war. YouTube has blocked interviews where evidence is lacking that the interviews are voluntary.

The prisoners are then asked to call their family and friends at home. The reasoning is that the mothers of captured soldiers would truly listen to what their sons were saying about the truth about the war, Zolkin said.

The majority, he says, are like the first interview he did with Kravchenko. “To be honest, I didn’t know how to prepare for these interviews,” he said. “I came and saw a child in front of me. Among all the people I talked to, 80% are actually children. Some of them left unarmed. Some of them have never shot or been shot at in their lives. No combat training.”

He added: “Often a Russian mother does not ask her son about his health, but immediately tells us the propaganda she was told on Russian television. They have a TV instead of a brain.”

Zolkin is not aggressive with the prisoners, although he says that he personally believes that Krasnoyartsev, who shot dead a farmer who had tried to take him captive after he was shot down over Chernihiv, is a “mass murderer”.

But he added: “I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, I saw that these Russians were in fact children. But on the other hand, I saw Ukrainian civilian children who did not attack anyone. And they are killed. [The Russians] destroy whole houses. You have to understand.”

Comments / 8

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Geneva Conventions#Russians#Skype
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Putin’s tough-guy act beaten by an ex-actor

Vladimir Putin will never forgive Volodymyr Zelenskiy for making him look old (Admire Volodymyr Zelenskiy all you like. But please don’t treat him as a heart-throb, 8 March). Putin aped the tough-guy look with his photo ops (bare-chested horse riding etc), whereas Zelenskiy has looked the part without even trying. Furthermore, Zelenskiy has displayed passion, an overused word lately, but apt here, whereas Putin can only achieve a cold dispassion, fed by vanity.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
Russia
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy