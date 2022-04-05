ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova Wildcats Successes Tied to Total Team Approach

A Villanova player takes the final shot that clinches the 2018 championship for the Villanova Wildcats.Image via YouTube.

The Villanova Wildcats don’t rely on one-and-done players for their success, but rather on an ongoing program focused on the entire team, writes Adam Zagoria for The New York Times.

The approach, under coach Jay Wright, has sent the Wildcats to four Final Fours under his watch, given them two national titles and produced NBA prospects.

Villanova’s program is different from other Final Four teams—Duke, North Carolina, and Kansas.

“One of the things that we really try to focus on at Villanova is authenticity,” said Wright, who has been Villanova’s head coach since 2001.  

Wright emphasizes players over individual stars and personal branding.

“We have a saying,” says point guard Collin Gillespie, “’Everybody’s status is the same but their role is different,’ and we live by that. We treat everybody the same. And I think that’s part of the reason why coach has built something really special here.”

Wright won’t preclude one-and-done players, but they have to fit into the Villanova culture.

Chris Ekstand, a consultant to N.B.A. basketball operations, said Villanova under Wright has been able to recruit talented, intelligent players, give them skills and basketball IQ and retain those players for several years.

Read more at The New York Times.

