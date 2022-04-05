Flea market catches fire in Lacey’s Spring
LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple agencies were called to a business fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a business caught fire in the 1000-block of US-231 in Lacey’s Spring (just south of Piper and Leaf’s Morgan County shop).Truck crashes into house in Huntsville
The business, a flea market, is a total loss.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
