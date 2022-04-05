ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJ8cE_0ezqt2NC00

Everything you must know for the game in Toronto.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are getting hot at the right time of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASzJd_0ezqt2NC00
The Hawks have struggled to contain the Raptors shooters this season.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Odds

Spread: TOR -4.5

Moneyline: ATL +145, TOR -175

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Every Celebrity Who Attended Hawks/Nets

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Toronto Raptors Tv#Stream Radio#The Atlanta Hawks#Details Atlanta Hawks#Toronto Raptors Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Seemingly Throws Shade At Frank Vogel: "This Year We Had More Starting Lineups Than We Had Wins."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roller-coaster ride this season. The high pre-season expectations and the possibility of another championship run came right before the continuous injuries and issues with roster fit that saw them spiral out and end the season without even a chance at a postseason berth. While not much can be done immediately, there have been rumors of big moves in the offseason already.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
594
Followers
504
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy