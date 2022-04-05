Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are getting hot at the right time of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors
Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Scotiabank Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Odds
Spread: TOR -4.5
Moneyline: ATL +145, TOR -175
Total O/U: 226.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
