ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

By Katelyn Stark
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0RIX_0ezqsto900

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Smiley Martin, 27, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot at the scene of the shooting on K and 10th streets, police said.

He has been under the supervision of officers and once he is discharged from the hospital, the police department said he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Martin faces charges on suspicion of being in prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Martin’s 26-year-old brother, Dandrae, has already been arrested as a “related suspect.” He faces felony charges on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

“This individual has not been arrested for any homicide related to this incident. The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence. This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert about Dandrae Martin’s arrest.

Eighteen victims were wounded early Sunday morning, sparking chaos in an area of downtown known for its nightclubs and entertainment scene. Six people died.

At the scene, investigators said they found over 100 shell casings and a stolen handgun that had been converted into an automatic firearm.

SWAT team members and detectives have since served search warrants at three homes.

The Sacramento Police Department is gathering video and photo files from witnesses through its evidence portal . A QR code was also created for people who may have captured the mass shooting on their smartphones.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass Shooting#Nightclub
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy