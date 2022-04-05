Rustler Rodeo had good showing at CSU event

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers rodeo team once again made their name known this past weekend when they competed in Fort Collins, Colorado. “It was a good rodeo,” coach Drew Schrock said, “we always can win more but our group did what they could with what they...
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide."
This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
There are tons of places to explore in Colorado, and if you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, then this isolated city may be the perfect place to visit. Hinsdale County proudly reports that they are in fact the most remote area in the...
As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Colorado will soon have another option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on a new restaurant in Castle Rock. Located at 5470 Factory Shops Boulevard next to the Outlets at Castle Rock, the...
The 2022 list of the top ten places to live in Colorado from the Niche website offers an intriguing lineup led once again by Holly Hills, a community in Arapahoe County that's topped this particular roster each of the previous two years. It's also number one on several other Niche lists, including best Colorado suburbs, best places to raise a family in Colorado, best places to buy a house in Colorado, best places to retire in Colorado, and more, more, more.
Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
It's not some sort of dirty little secret that Colorado's real estate prices are high. To be honest, a lot of states are facing the same price increases that Colorado has had over the past few years. In Fort Collins, the median home price has reached $600K and there is...
Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 79,501,000 confirmed cases of the […]
