SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — After our cold, dry spell, a deepening trough over the Intermountain West will help pump in warm air and more moisture. A surface low over the Rocky Mountains deepens and moves eastward, tightening the pressure gradient across Missouri and Illinois. Windy and warm is the forecast for Sunday. Highs in the 70s and wind gusts as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. You will notice the rise in humidity also.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO