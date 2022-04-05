ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Delta Pilots planning informational picket outside MSP

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- Delta pilots are set to stage an informational picket outside the...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz proposes $500 direct payments to Minnesotans

Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Previously, he had proposed payments of $175 to 300. Approximately 1,300 ethics complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that were filed in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police have been dismissed by the city’s Ethical Practices Board.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Society
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Industry
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Msp#Picket#Delta Pilots#Delta Airlines
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Minnesota

After An Uptick In Violent Incidents Near 38th And Chicago, Residents Concerned But Not Discouraged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Shot spotter activations and multiple 911 reports near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has many concerned about a recent surge of violence in that area. Since the intersection known as George Floyd Square re-opened to traffic last summer, the number of shootings and violent acts had gone down. WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with a group that works to stand in the gap between community and police to promote peace. “We are the only community probably in the United States that has had to self-police,” said Bridgette Stewart. For the past 20 months the area surrounding George Floyd Square has served as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Black Bear Spotted By Multiple People Wednesday In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Bloomington Animal Control fielded several reports Wednesday of a black bear seen in the city’s west side. City officials say the animal was spotted north of Bush Lake and Southeast Anderson Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes the bear is just passing through the area and likely won’t “pose a direct threat or be aggressive.” If any aggressive behaviors are spotted, stay away and call 911. Experts advise against approaching bears or trying to get them to move away. Residents should also remove any food or food-related items on patios and decks, and move all outdoor garage containers inside until scheduled pickups. Click here for more information from the DNR about bear encounters.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota DNR records highest moose population in over decade

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the state's moose population is at the highest in over a decade. Surveyors found an estimated population of 47-hundred in 2022. The 2020 count found nearly 42-hundred. Officials say the moose population is leveling off after a steep drop...
Kat Kountry 105

Open Letter To The 2 Obnoxious Scammers In Minnesota Who Keep Calling Me

Open Letter to All The Scammers Calling and Texting Me Every.Single.Day!!!!. An open letter to all the morons who keep calling me and trying to scam me...EVERY.SINGLE.DAY! I am so over you, especially since you are now texting me so I am going to expose you. Yeah, I did some research and found out you are nasty people that are targeting me, and probably others in Rochester, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and even Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

35 Stores Part Of Latest Lettuce Consumer Advisory In Minnesota

One thing you want to avoid is watery diarrhea and unfortunately, some romaine lettuce sold in stores throughout Minnesota could lead to that for 2 to 14 days due to contamination of Cyclospora. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture just sent out a recall to the public indicating we should avoid specific packages of Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts due to contamination.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy