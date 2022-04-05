Delta Pilots planning informational picket outside MSP

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Bloomington Animal Control fielded several reports Wednesday of a black bear seen in the city’s west side. City officials say the animal was spotted north of Bush Lake and Southeast Anderson Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes the bear is just passing through the area and likely won’t “pose a direct threat or be aggressive.” If any aggressive behaviors are spotted, stay away and call 911. Experts advise against approaching bears or trying to get them to move away. Residents should also remove any food or food-related items on patios and decks, and move all outdoor garage containers inside until scheduled pickups. Click here for more information from the DNR about bear encounters.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO