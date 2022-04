Detra Miller, a local banking executive, has emerged into one of the most influential female corporate leaders in the region. Driven by a passion to help small businesses fulfill their dreams and a desire to see minorities and female entrepreneurs overcome barriers to success, Miller has contributed largely to the philanthropic efforts of M&T Bank. She serves as the Administrative Vice President of M&T Bank’s business banking division while leading M&T’s Minority & Women-owned Business Banking segment.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO