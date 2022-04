(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Rolling Hills Bank & Trust on Thursday, April 7th to celebrate new management. Darrell Hockenberry has been with the bank for 22 years and has been President/CEO for the last 10 years. As much as he has been honored to serve as President, he, along with the Board of Directors, have decided it is time to move forward with a succession plan. As of January 1st, 2022, Darrell has stepped down as President while maintaining his title of CEO.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO