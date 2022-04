GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west. Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO