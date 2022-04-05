ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition Stages Rally in Support of Wednesday’s Changeover at Prison

Image via Daily Times.

On April 3, the Delco Coalition for Prison Reform hosted an afternoon rally at the Delaware County Courthouse to celebrate the deprivatization of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, which is happening Wednesday, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

 “It’s hard to believe,” M. Tonita Austin, chair of the Delco CPR leadership team, said. “It really has been a fight. We’re proud of ourselves. We’re proud of the community … We’re slowly realizing the effect that it’s going to have. We’re excited about it.”

Delaware County takes back the prison this week after 24 years in private hands, completing a campaign promise from the Democrats who gained control of county council.  

The family-friendly rally included crafts for children and speakers such as Delaware County Council chairman Dr. Monica Taylor, Jail Oversight Board Member Jonathan King and CPR members.

King is hoping the transition will change “the way we treat human beings.”

One benefit he hopes to see is the ability to relay concerns from parents of those incarcerated directly to the new warden.

He hopes the transition will advance re-entry programs and better identify those who can be helped by the service.

Read more at the Daily Times about  this celebration of the deprivatization of the prison.

