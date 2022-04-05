Former Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook sworn in as White Settlement Chief

White Settlement has a new police chief Tuesday. Monday evening, Christopher Cook was sworn in to replace retired Chief J.P. Bevering.

Cook is a White Settlement native and Air Force veteran who started his law enforcement career with the White Settlement Police Department.

Cook says "...returning to my hometown in White Settlement, where I grew up and also served as a young police officer, is certainly rewarding and exciting."

For many years, he has been with Arlington PD, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. He was also the primary Public Information Officer for Arlington PD and has been frequently seen and heard on North Texas news coverage.

