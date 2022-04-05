ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas severe weather causes problems at DFW Airport and Love Field

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3Rv4_0ezqrSCr00

Monday night's weather has caused more woes for travelers at DFW Airport and Love Field.

Monday, DFW had 41 departing flights canceled and 173 delays. Nearly 50 arriving flights were canceled and delays totaled 126. Not all of those were due to the weather but a lot were.

Same with Love Field where more than two dozen outbound flights were canceled and another three dozen were delayed. As for arrivals at Love, 50 were delayed and 23 were canceled. Tuesday looks much better. Just over 20 DFW departures have been canceled while Love Field shows only about a dozen delays.

