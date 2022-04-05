ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Delta Pilots planning informational picket outside MSP

By Kyle Cornell
 4 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Delta pilots are set to stage an informational picket outside the...

Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minneapolis, MN
WDIO-TV

Virus Outbreak in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz proposes $500 direct payments to Minnesotans

Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Previously, he had proposed payments of $175 to 300. Approximately 1,300 ethics complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that were filed in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police have been dismissed by the city’s Ethical Practices Board.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Loud Scary Noises Reported in Downtown Rochester Near Mayo Clinic

I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from someone asking about an explosion in downtown Rochester near Mayo Clinic. I was immediately concerned because I know how many people work in that area. I have a great view of the downtown area from my office so I peaked out to see if there was mass chaos. Everything looked normal. I asked my news team if they had heard anything about an explosion - They hadn't.
ROCHESTER, MN

