Fayette County, IA

Public Input Requested for Bridge Replacement in Fayette County

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County. The proposed project involves a bridge over a stream on Iowa Highway 93...

kchanews.com

