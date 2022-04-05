ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New York launches absentee ballot tracker

By Harrison Gereau
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8tzC_0ezqpWfL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Board of Elections has released a new statewide absentee ballot tracker that will allow any voter in the state to monitor the status of their absentee ballot. This new tool will help voters track their ballot and ensure their vote is counted.

The new portal is integrated with the state’s existing Voter Registration and Poll Site Search tool . The tracking system will inform voters when their absentee ballot request has been received by their County Board of Elections, and whether a ballot has been sent, received, and counted. The system will also alert voters if their ballot has a curable or non-curable defect.

Voters can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary and general elections by using the state’s online absentee request portal or by mailing a signed absentee request form to their County Board of Elections. Applications must be received no later than June 13 to be eligible to vote in the June 28 primary election. Voters can print an application from the state website if preferred.

Voters planning to vote by absentee ballot will no longer be able to vote in person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued. This new rule requires voters who have been issued an absentee ballot and later decide to cast their ballot in person to vote using an affidavit ballot.

Siena poll: Hochul maintains commanding lead

During the canvassing process, the voter’s County Board of Elections will decide whether the voter’s absentee ballot has already been counted. If it was, the affidavit will be set aside and not counted. If the absentee ballot has not arrived and been counted, then the voter’s affidavit ballot will be counted. The new tracking tool will show whether a voter’s absentee or affidavit ballot was counted for any given election.

If you have any questions, contact your local Board of Elections or John Conklin or Jennifer Wilson at the State Board of Elections. Conklin and Wilson can be reached by phone at (518) 474-1953 or by email at INFO@elections.ny.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

Dozens in Ankeny miss state's new cutoff for absentee ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law passed last year seems to be catching some voters off guard ahead of a special election in Ankeny. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said his office received 47 absentee ballot requests Tuesday, the day after the deadline. Absentee ballot requests now must be filed 15 days before an election. Previously, that number was 11.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WausauPilot

Wausau absentee ballots sent, with instructions

For the April 5, 2022, Spring Election, absentee ballots were mailed out to City of Wausau voters with new instructions. Absentee ballots for the Spring Election can only be returned either:. By mailing the ballot through the United States Postal Service, or. Returning the ballot to the Clerk’s Office inside...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballot#General Elections#Voter Registration#Siena
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee absentee ballot error, early voting begins

MILWAUKEE - Early voting opened Tuesday, March 22 for Wisconsin’s April election. Voters will decide on contentious school board races, judges and county leadership. In Milwaukee, the ballot features the first open mayor’s race in 18 years. On the first day of early voting, FOX6 News learned some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New absentee ballot drop-off rules go into effect next week

MEQUON — The see-saw court rulings of ballot drop boxes being allowed, then not allowed may have some voters confused as early voting for the April 5 spring election begins next week. While at least one part of the law remains hazy, two things are very clear: 1. The...
MEQUON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Some Wausau residents to receive new absentee ballots after error

The office of the City Clerk of Wausau has sent new absentee ballots for the April 5 election to 66 residents in the Wausau School District, it said in a statement on Monday. Those residents received ballots for the wrong school district. The error, city officials said, was caused by redistricting after the 2020 Census.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Don't look for absentee ballot drop boxes for 2022 spring election

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Early and absentee voting starts on Tuesday for the 2022 spring election. Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch says so far, the clerks office has mailed 3,231 absentee ballots to residents for the 2022 spring election. She says for the thousands that are choosing the absentee route,...
APPLETON, WI
Grand Forks Herald

Court upholds Duluth's absentee ballot review

DULUTH — The Minnesota Supreme Court has absolved the city of Duluth of wrongdoing in its handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election. In a decision handed down Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that concluded the Minnesota Voters Alliance failed to show the city of Duluth — and a handful of other local government jurisdictions, including Ramsey and Olmsted counties — had made improper appointments to their absentee ballot boards.
DULUTH, MN
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy