Oswego, NY

Bruce N. Strong – April 3, 2022

By Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce N. Strong, 70, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Fravor Group Home in Mexico. He was born in Oswego on Christmas Day in 1951 and was a son of the late Thomas and Hazel (Gagnon) Strong. He...

