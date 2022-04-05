ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

wamwamfm.com
 4 days ago

26-year-old Tayonna Smith of Evansville was arrested Monday on...

www.wamwamfm.com

SCDNReports

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple Felonies

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Woman shot on West 9th Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on March 11 around 10:36 a.m., OPD responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street for a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says OPD. OPD says that detectives are continuing […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
FOX59

Marion hotel room drug raid leads to arrest of one male

MARION, Ind. — On the afternoon of April 1, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force conducted an investigation with a search warrant at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites near the 6100 block of Corridor Dr. During the search, JEAN and the Emergency Response Team located the following: 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, […]
MARION, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man with gunshot wound found by police in hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Stabbing suspect still at large in Warrick County

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say they identified a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week in Newburgh. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Corey James Fingers. On Friday, March 18, around 10:32 pm, Warrick County 911 received a call reporting a […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released of victim killed in gas station hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kait 8

Woman’s body found near city park

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park. Lt. Josh Stewart told Region 8 News a mushroom hunter discovered the body in Ray Clinton Park just before 9:30 a.m. April 4. She is described as...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

