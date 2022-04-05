ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign announces closure of Bijou Santikos at Wonderland of the Americas

By Priscilla Aguirre
Santikos Bijou has officially closed its doors.  (Jess Elizarraras/MySA)

A sign has gone up at the iconic Bijou Santikos Entertainment location, announcing that the theater is now closed. The San Antonio-based cinema company told the San Antonio Express-News it closed the theater due to the impact the coronavirus has had on independent filmmakers.

Santikos Entertainment opened its Bijou location inside the Wonderland of Americas mall after Regal Cinemas Crossroads Theater closed its theater in 2002. Santikos opened it a year later as Santikos' Bijou at Crossroads, a cafe cinema specializing in art-house films.

The closure comes after the city of Balcones Heights announced in November it would become a commercial real estate investor and buy an ownership stake in Wonderland of the Americas. According to the San Antonio Express-News, the city's Economic Development Corp. plans on borrowing $5.4 million from Truist Bank to buy a 45.72% interest in the mall at I-10 and Loop 410, which Crossroads Mall Partners Ltd. has owned for over a decade.

The mall is a mix of discount stores, medical offices, mom-and-pop businesses, quirky events and houses Santikos Entertainment's Bijou movie theater, which is the largest property in the suburban city of about 3,000, the Express-News reported.

Santikos has been making moves lately by reopening and revamping previous-owned Alamo Drafthouses theaters. On March 31, Santikos opened the former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes location. The company's first Alamo Drafthouse purchase was the New Braunfels establishment, which Santikos opened in August.

