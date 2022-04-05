ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dream job | Get PAID $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime

By Rachel Estrada
KIAH
KIAH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ON8PT_0ezqodVF00

HOUSTON (KIAH) Calling all true crime fans! MagellanTV is back with their 3rd annual Crime Watch Dream Job where they’re looking to pay one lucky true-crime fanatic $100/hour to binge-watch a selection of their True Crime documentaries for 24 hours (we’ll actually give you 48 hours to do this). That adds up to $2,400!

Check out the application and job details here.

As a documentary-streaming service curated by filmmakers, MagellanTV is passionate about its true crime and mystery content and wants to share it with the equally passionate true crime community. In addition to the grand-prize winner , MagellanTV will provide the first 100 runner-ups with a FREE 1-year membership to MagellanTV (a $60 value)!

Applications are open now through April 18th, 2022 at 5 p.m. (EST).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 20

Related
KIAH

Houston Happens — Meet young blind author who is truly a ‘miracle’ and defying the odds, spring products and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re ending Women’s History Month with a remarkable young lady. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sits down with 23-year-old author, Meagan Collins. Collins was born weighing less than a pound. She was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity, which means her retina was detached. After over 30 surgeries, and no success, Collins was […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Meet young blind author who is truly a ‘miracle’ and defying the odds

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re ending Women’s History Month with a remarkable young lady. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sits down with 23-year-old author, Meagan Collins. Collins was born weighing less than a pound. She was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity, which means her retina was detached. After over 30 surgeries, and no success, Collins was […]
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

Odd Jobs: Watch 24 hours of true crime, earn $2,400

April 8 (UPI) -- A streaming service dedicated to true crime stories is offering someone $2,400 to watch 24 hours of documentaries and report on the experience. MagellanTV said its "Third Annual True Crime Watch Dream Job," which follows similar offers made in 2020 and 2021, will pay $2,400 and a free year's subscription to a winning candidate who watches 24 hours of true crime documentaries in a 48-hour period and documents the experience on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Hate Crime#Dream Job#Documentary#Beaumont Food#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
Distractify

'The Thing About Pam' Tells an Equally Bizarre and Mundane Murder Tale — How Many Episodes Is It?

What does a cold-blooded killer look like? Are you picturing an infamously evil face, like serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer? Perhaps you're picturing some faceless hitman. But you'd likely never suspect your closest friend of possessing the ability to kill. Missouri's own Betsy Faria surely didn't. In the case of Betsy, it was her blunt, Karen-like suburban BFF, Pam Hupp, who wound up being her abhorrent killer.
TV SERIES
Click2Houston.com

Parents Must Watch: Latest Dangerous TikTok Trend

Tuesday on Houston Life, it’s must-watch tv for parents. Beauty influencers are taking to TikTok to show themselves snorting sprays that they claim give them a golden tan — but doctors warn the products could be both ineffective and dangerous. Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham will stop by Houston Life with the dos and don’ts of the latest fad but also give tips on how your teens and college-age kids can be safe when it comes to getting a bronze look.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
500
Followers
262
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy