North Carolina’s Puff Johnson collapsed, vomited on court in scary March Madness moment

Donovan “Puff” Johnson was having a March Madness moment.

North Carolina’s sixth man was having a breakout game in the national championship and keeping the Tar Heels close in the second half as Kansas threatened to pull away. Johnson scored seven points during a three-minute stretch that started with about eight minutes left – then suddenly collapsed on the floor and vomited.

The game was momentarily stopped, and CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Johnson had taken a blow to the stomach causing him to lose his wind. Johnson ambled over to the bench after receiving medical assistance.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) reacts after sustaining an apparent injury in a play against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Johnson would return to the game and missed an ill-advised, game-tying 3-pointer in the chaotic final seconds of the game.

North Carolina’s magical NCAA Tournament run ended with a 72-69 loss after leading Kansas by 15 at halftime.

The sophomore forward scored 11 points, the third time he had reached double digits this season and the second time in the NCAA Tournament after accomplishing the feat in North Carolina’s opening win against Marquette.