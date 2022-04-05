ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina’s Puff Johnson collapsed, vomited on court in scary March Madness moment

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
 4 days ago

Donovan “Puff” Johnson was having a March Madness moment.

North Carolina’s sixth man was having a breakout game in the national championship and keeping the Tar Heels close in the second half as Kansas threatened to pull away. Johnson scored seven points during a three-minute stretch that started with about eight minutes left – then suddenly collapsed on the floor and vomited.

The game was momentarily stopped, and CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Johnson had taken a blow to the stomach causing him to lose his wind. Johnson ambled over to the bench after receiving medical assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwWE4_0ezqoccW00
Puff Johnson vomits on the court during North Carolina’s title game loss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZG9o_0ezqoccW00
Puff Johnson scored 11 points against Kansas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLM5y_0ezqoccW00
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) reacts after sustaining an apparent injury in a play against the Kansas Jayhawks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQOGP_0ezqoccW00
Puff Johnson sits on the beach after the incident.

Johnson would return to the game and missed an ill-advised, game-tying 3-pointer in the chaotic final seconds of the game.

North Carolina’s magical NCAA Tournament run ended with a 72-69 loss after leading Kansas by 15 at halftime.

The sophomore forward scored 11 points, the third time he had reached double digits this season and the second time in the NCAA Tournament after accomplishing the feat in North Carolina’s opening win against Marquette.

