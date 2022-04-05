ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board after becoming largest shareholder

By Ariel Zilber and
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors just a day after it was learned that he bought a 9% stake in the company — becoming the social media platform’s largest shareholder.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted on Tuesday.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

Agrawal added: “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

Musk responded to Agrawal: “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter just days after Tesla’s billionaire CEO criticized the social network for stifling free speech and publicly mused about creating a rival platform.

An SEC filing revealed on Monday that Musk — the world’s richest person with a fortune of more than $287 billion, according to Forbes — bought some 73.5 million shares of the company, which are worth an estimated $2.89 billion.

News of the acquisition — which makes Musk Twitter’s largest shareholder, ahead of Vanguard, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock.

Twitter stock was up by more than 25% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCQ0b_0ezqobjn00
Musk filed papers with the SEC indicating that he purchased a 9% stake in Twitter.

The next day, Musk took it a step further, writing: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

In a separate tweet, Musk said that he was “giving serious thought” to creating a new social media platform.

Due to Twitter’s share structure, Musk’s stake in the company will give him far more influence over the site’s operations than can be exerted by outside investors in tech giants like Meta or Google.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Cr59_0ezqobjn00
Before acquiring the largest stake in Twitter, Musk was critical of the companies policies as they relate to free speech.

While Mark Zuckerberg holds special dual-class shares that effectively allow him to override Meta investors’ objections and do whatever he wants, Twitter only has one class of shares. That means Twitter shares held by founder Jack Dorsey give Dorsey the same voting power as shares held by Musk.

In a demonstration of the power that can be wielded by Twitter investors, Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO in 2021 following a heated activist campaign from shareholder Elliott Management. Elliott held around 4% of Twitter shares at the time — less than half of Musk’s current stake.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
SFGate

Elon Musk to Resign From Endeavor Board of Directors

Elon Musk will resign from Endeavor’s board of directors effective June 30, according to the company’s annual SEC filing. “We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” a spokesperson for Endeavor said in a statement to Variety. “We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Elliott Management#Elonmusk#Board#Parag Twitter#Sec#Forbes#Vanguard#Morgan Stanley
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy