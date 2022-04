KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At locations such as the Historic Ramsey House, Vintage Baseball puts a historical twist on our national past-time. Vintage Baseball is a celebration of a different era in the sport and there is no better location to host these historical baseball games than the Historic Ramsey House. Ramsey House offers a wide variety of events throughout the year from markets to reenactments. You can watch a double header this Sunday, both games are free and open to the public.

