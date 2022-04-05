12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares moved upwards by 163.3% to $5.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock rose 12.49% to $39.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 7.72% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) stock rose 7.69% to $23.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock rose 7.46% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million.
Losers
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares declined by 41.1% to $0.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock fell 29.33% to $28.27.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 17.56% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock decreased by 10.86% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 9.16% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares decreased by 8.34% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Comments / 0