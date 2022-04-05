ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Celebrate #407Day this Thursday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOs1e_0ezqmGKE00
407 DAY (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — To most of the country, April 7 might seem like just another day. But here in Central Florida, it’s a date to celebrate.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orange County — whose longtime area code bears the numbers 4-0-7 — is asking locals to show their hometown pride on that date (4/7) by supporting area businesses.

“Celebrate #407Day” returns on Thursday, April 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aw1SV_0ezqmGKE00
#407day #407day (WFTV)

The special campaign encourages Orlando-area residents to get out and support their favorite restaurants, bars, retail shops and other local services by sharing posts and photos on social media using the hashtag “#407Day”.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and when we come together to support each other, we all thrive,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

READ: Come Out With Pride Orlando announces adults-only prom for LGBTQIA+

Orange County Government, along with the City of Orlando and Visit Orlando, have partnered with food blog Tasty Chomps to promote the event and give away items from businesses in celebration of #407Day.

Residents can win prizes from local businesses when they share posts and photos marked with the #407Day hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, April 7.

“As Orlando residents we are lucky to live in a destination that tops the vacation bucket list for millions of visitors from around the world,” Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej said.

“Part of what makes our destination so special is the range of local businesses, and we encourage everyone to go out on #407Day to share recommendations and show support for their favorites,” Matej added.

For more information about #407Day and the prizes that are being offered during the event, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Kicks Off Thursday, Celebrating 70th Anniversary

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Youth Fair is back and organizers say it’s better than ever as the annual event celebrates its 70th anniversary. Starting Thursday, March 17, guests can enjoy amusement rides, food, live entertainment, concerts, and agricultural and academic student exhibits. The fair was canceled in 2020 and then postponed to November of 2021. So this is the first time since the pandemic, the Youth Fair is back on schedule. “Two years ago, we were right here having a very different conversation. We were talking about how we weren’t going to open the doors for the first time in our history....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Buddy Dyer
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
96K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy