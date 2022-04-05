Celebrate #407Day this Thursday

407 DAY (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — To most of the country, April 7 might seem like just another day. But here in Central Florida, it’s a date to celebrate.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orange County — whose longtime area code bears the numbers 4-0-7 — is asking locals to show their hometown pride on that date (4/7) by supporting area businesses.

“Celebrate #407Day” returns on Thursday, April 7.

#407day #407day (WFTV)

The special campaign encourages Orlando-area residents to get out and support their favorite restaurants, bars, retail shops and other local services by sharing posts and photos on social media using the hashtag “#407Day”.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and when we come together to support each other, we all thrive,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

READ: Come Out With Pride Orlando announces adults-only prom for LGBTQIA+

Orange County Government, along with the City of Orlando and Visit Orlando, have partnered with food blog Tasty Chomps to promote the event and give away items from businesses in celebration of #407Day.

Residents can win prizes from local businesses when they share posts and photos marked with the #407Day hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, April 7.

“As Orlando residents we are lucky to live in a destination that tops the vacation bucket list for millions of visitors from around the world,” Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej said.

“Part of what makes our destination so special is the range of local businesses, and we encourage everyone to go out on #407Day to share recommendations and show support for their favorites,” Matej added.

For more information about #407Day and the prizes that are being offered during the event, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group