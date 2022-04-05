ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEEP to conduct prescribed burn in Suffield today

By Journal Inquirer staff
 4 days ago

SUFFIELD - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection plans to conduct a prescribed burn at Suffield Wildlife Management Area today, beginning at 10 a.m.

Prescribed (controlled) burns are an important forest management practice, a DEEP spokesman said.

Suffield WMA is managed by the DEEP Wildlife Division mainly for wildlife conservation, focusing on grassland birds, as well as for wildlife-based recreation.

The fire will occur within a 117-acre portion of the WMA, 49.5 acres of which are scheduled to be burned in 2022, DEEP said.

The overall goal is to sustain and enhance sandplain grassland habitat, an under-represented natural community that many species rely on to survive and reproduce, including grassland nesting birds like the upland sandpiper, grasshopper sparrow, eastern meadowlark, and savannah sparrow, DEEP said. All of these grassland birds are on Connecticut’s Endangered, Threatened, and Special Concern Species List.

