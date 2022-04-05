ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Celo CELO/USD is up 18.13% at $4.8. Celo's current trading volume totals $1.06 billion, a 1178.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO's estimated market cap is $2,089,606,828.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 433,213,075.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD increased by 11.19% to $17.38. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $1.27 billion, a 127.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,503,839,683.00. Circulating Supply: 661,739,117.72 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • THORChain RUNE/USD is up 10.94% at $11.87. THORChain's current trading volume totals $314.20 million, a 138.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $3,546,929,583.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Mina Protocol MINA rose 10.12% to $3.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $137.72 million, which is 169.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,443,113,924.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 446,146,765.84 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero XMR/USD rose 6.87% to $226.69 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $215.28 million, which is 39.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,110,337,988.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,103,075.85 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra LUNA/USD is up 6.65% at $118.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.70 billion, which is 23.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 41,651,268,232.00. Circulating Supply: 352,287,940.89 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • ApeCoin APE is up 6.5% at $12.64. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $622.89 million, a 54.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,504,023,009.00. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Helium HNT/USD fell 2.75% to $25.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.20 million, which is 61.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,514,880,055.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
  • Humans.ai HEART/USD declined by 1.84% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 480.26 thousand, which is 61.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
  • Uniswap UNI/USD decreased by 1.4% to $11.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $242.99 million, which is 5.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UNI's estimated market cap is $5,352,758,554.00. Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD declined by 1.29% to $6.86 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $121.26 million, a 31.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,488,841,607.00. Circulating Supply: 217,109,404.50 Max Supply: 250,108,811.69
  • Osmosis OSMO/USD declined by 1.19% to $8.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 64.30 million, which is 20.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,754,722,261.00. Circulating Supply: 337,532,862.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Stellar XLM/USD decreased by 1.09% to $0.23 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $284.46 million, a 7.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM's estimated market cap is $5,748,622,960.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 24,730,288,956.61 Max Supply: 50,001,787,964.13
  • Enjin Coin ENJ/USD decreased by 1.01% to $1.8 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $142.37 million, a 16.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,683,686,239.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

