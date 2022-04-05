Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Celo CELO/USD is up 18.13% at $4.8. Celo's current trading volume totals $1.06 billion, a 1178.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO's estimated market cap is $2,089,606,828.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 433,213,075.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

NEAR/USD increased by 11.19% to $17.38. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $1.27 billion, a 127.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,503,839,683.00. 661,739,117.72 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD is up 10.94% at $11.87. THORChain's current trading volume totals $314.20 million, a 138.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $3,546,929,583.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

Helium HNT/USD fell 2.75% to $25.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.20 million, which is 61.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,514,880,055.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.