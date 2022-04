If you are interested in building your very own Raspberry Pi Astro Pi computer system similar to that being used on the International Space Station to carry out experiments. You’ll be pleased to know that the official Raspberry Pi Foundation has made available the 3D print files and designs you will need to create your very own case and assembly. The Pi Foundation has also created a new how-to guide for 3D printing and building your very own Raspberry Pi Astro Pi computer.

COMPUTERS ・ 26 DAYS AGO