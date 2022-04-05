ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

By Leanne Stahulak
 4 days ago
“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.

And while their looks for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party afterward channeled the same theme, they definitely switched things up a bit. “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner went for the white Gucci tuxedo jacket at the Oscars after-party. It popped exceptionally well against the dark blue backdrop and carpet for Vanity Fair.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Baumgartner kept with her black and silver theme, this time with black as the base color of the dress and sparkly silver details around the edges. Both of them looked as camera-ready as ever, even hours after the show and their initial red carpet run.

Back on March 27, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner spoke with Etalk at the Oscars about hitting the red carpet.

“I love to see my wife dressed up, and I love to walk with her. Our daughter watched her get dressed today, and it was just a perfect way to watch our younger daughter look up to her mom,” Costner said.

Baumgartner added that it was the “ultimate date night,” and Costner replied, “So far we haven’t paid for a thing!”

At the awards show, Costner gave a heartfelt speech about directing and his love of movies before handing out the award for Best Director. The award went to Jane Campion for her film “The Power of the Dog.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Praise Kevin Costner For His Oscars Speech

Like all the Oscars presenters, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner prepared a speech to introduce the category and nominees. His speech focused on his first time seeing a movie as a kid and how it inspired him to get into the film industry. Now, several decades later, we’ve seen the incredible work Costner’s done in front of and behind the camera.

Many fans on Twitter paid attention to Costner’s speech and called it one of the best speeches of the night. Twitter user Azaliya Allen said, “I think Kevin Costner’s speech about filmmaking and directing was one of the most beautiful moments of the evening and exactly what the Oscars should be about.”

“Kevin Costner’s speech tonight was so beautiful. It was so eloquent about the power of film to change a person’s life and to influence their mind. It was so quiet while he spoke, it was powerful,” Maria Shriver said.

“Kevin Costner just gave the best description of a director’s work that I have ever heard. You have no idea how hard this job is. Can we talk about the hours? Or the food?” actress Bette Midler wrote.

Check out his full speech below.

