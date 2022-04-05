2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Victoria Pritchard

Image via Mitchell Phillips, VISTA.Today

Victoria Pritchard, a West Grove native who was born at Chester County Hospital, is a Senior Consultant at RKL LLP , where she assists clients in understanding their current processes and finance functions.

“A big part of my role is implementing recommended technologies, applying best practices, and standardizing processes,” she said. “Naturally, this has allowed me to play a larger role in business development and assisting in the growth of the practice.”

Pritchard, who began working when she was 11 years old at her mother’s business, Victoria’s Tax Service, earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Kutztown University. She credits those she has worked with throughout the years for having the biggest impact on her career.

“The coaches and mentors I’ve had at RKL — I am so fortunate to have people that I work with who are deeply rooted and invested in my personal growth and professional development,” said Pritchard. “Their guidance and mentorship have been fundamental to my success within the firm.”

Her proudest professional achievements are the relationships she has formed through her work.

“I’m proud of all of the team members and clients with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working,” Pritchard said. “I view my career as a marathon — not a race — and this perspective has allowed me to truly remain present in both my professional and personal life.”

Her favorite Chester County restaurant is Pomodoro in Downingtown.

Pritchard and the rest of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars will be honored at the Awards Reception & Celebration held outdoors on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. The in-person event will feature food trucks, drinks, touchless registration, a VIP tent, and boundless opportunities to network. It will also be live-streamed.

