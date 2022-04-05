ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Victoria Pritchard

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiHF4_0ezqkmac00
Image via Mitchell Phillips, VISTA.Today

Victoria Pritchard, a West Grove native who was born at Chester County Hospital, is a Senior Consultant at RKL LLP, where she assists clients in understanding their current processes and finance functions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJcK_0ezqkmac00
Image via VISTA Today

“A big part of my role is implementing recommended technologies, applying best practices, and standardizing processes,” she said. “Naturally, this has allowed me to play a larger role in business development and assisting in the growth of the practice.”

Pritchard, who began working when she was 11 years old at her mother’s business, Victoria’s Tax Service, earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Kutztown University. She credits those she has worked with throughout the years for having the biggest impact on her career.

“The coaches and mentors I’ve had at RKL — I am so fortunate to have people that I work with who are deeply rooted and invested in my personal growth and professional development,” said Pritchard. “Their guidance and mentorship have been fundamental to my success within the firm.”

Her proudest professional achievements are the relationships she has formed through her work.

“I’m proud of all of the team members and clients with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working,” Pritchard said. “I view my career as a marathon — not a race — and this perspective has allowed me to truly remain present in both my professional and personal life.”

Her favorite Chester County restaurant is Pomodoro in Downingtown.

Pritchard and the rest of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars will be honored at the Awards Reception & Celebration held outdoors on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. The in-person event will feature food trucks, drinks, touchless registration, a VIP tent, and boundless opportunities to network. It will also be live-streamed.

Sponsors are still being sought. Click here to learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it celebrates Chester County’s next generation of leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0544k7_0ezqkmac00
Image via VISTA Today

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — CCRES

CCRES — the Chester County resource for supplying professionals to assist with the unique needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities and physical disabilities — is holding a Virtual Interview Day. The March 28 online event runs from 11:00 a.m....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice Committed to Providing Job Training and Licensing for Local Workers

CompanyVoice invests in staff development by helping their employees hone strengths, grow skills, and obtain insurance licenses. For their clients in the insurance industry, CompanyVoice hires workers who have insurance experience or are interested in adding a credential to their resume. Obtaining an insurance license better equips CompanyVoice operators to...
BLUE BELL, PA
VISTA.Today

First Resource Bank to Host Free Shred Event on April 30 to Benefit Salvation Army of West Chester

When it comes to serving the needs of the community, there’s one business that lives and breathes the concept of supporting locally. Annually, First Resource Bank hosts a number of free shred events to help the community safely dispose of unwanted documents. In addition to providing a much-needed service, the bank also collaborates with local nonprofits that need support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
City
Downingtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Grove, PA
VISTA.Today

How a Painting Company in Phoenixville Helps Those in Recovery Find Value, Purpose

Pennsylvania Painting Masters in Phoenixville hires individuals from Phoenix Recovery Project, a residential treatment program for those recovering from addiction, and helps them find their purpose, writes Virginia Lindak for the Daily Local News. After his recovery 11 years ago, founder Brandt Norton became a behavioral health professional and started...
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Four Reasons to Work in Skilled Trades

Most people who are considering a career change or entering the workforce for the first time often first think about jobs that revolve around offices, writes Caleb Yen for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. However, skilled trade jobs have several advantages that should be taken into consideration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennial#Superstars#Marathon#Rkl Llp#Victoria S Tax Service#Kutztown University
VISTA.Today

Square Roots Collective Has Imaginative Plans for 30-Acre Strip of Green Space in Kennett Square

Square Roots Collective, a group committed to advancing the community of Kennett Square so that all residents can thrive, will utilize 30 acres of green space that begins at Kennett High School and extends to Anson B. Nixon Park to construct something greater in terms of aesthetics, environmental cohesiveness, and functionality, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy