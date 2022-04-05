ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downsville, LA

Closures following severe weather on Monday, April 4th and Tuesday April 5th

By My Sherie Johnson
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Facebook post, the Downsville Community Charter School will be closed on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, following severe weather. There are many trees down, electrical wires down and punctured gas lines. If you leave your home, please be careful. I have had multiple reports of people not being […]

