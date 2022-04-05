ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 charged for shooting man in face, arrested at vigil

By Aspen Popowski
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5feC_0ezqjSvB00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a second man for a shooting that happened Friday, March 18 at Heritage Road North.

Jonas Dillard, 20, was the second person charged after a man was found shot in the face at the 3800 block of Heritage Drive North near Davidson High school.

Preliminary hearings for Lawrence County couple charged in death of toddler

Dillard and Artez Williams, 20, were charged with Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle for the shooting that happened on March 18. When officers arrived on scene at about 3:15 p.m., they found one person sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the face. The man told officers someone came up to him and started shooting inside the car.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Both men charged in the Heritage Road shooting were also arrested, along with two others, after shots were fired at a vigil Sunday, March 20th held for two people who were shot and killed at Cottage Hill Road Friday, March 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrg#Assault And Shooting#An Occupied Vehicle#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WKRG News 5

Man shoots into ex-girlfriend’s car, gets shot himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man shot into an occupied vehicle on Illinois Street Monday evening. According to police, they were called to the 1500 block of Illinois Street due to a domestic altercation where shots were fired. When officers arrived they found that a man […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shot minutes after he fired at ex-girlfriend and children, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her children was himself wounded when someone shot him a few minutes later, police said. It started around 3:20 p.m. Monday when officers were called to Illinois Street. That’s where a man opened fire on the vehicle. The only injury was to a child who suffered cuts from glass that was shattered by the bullets.
MOBILE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police investigates weekend shootings

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend.   The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. […]
MONROE, LA
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy