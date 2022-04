April of 2020 found me living in Manhattan — suddenly made a ghost town — where I was trying to salvage my import business. It was the peak of the first Covid-19 wave, my primary investor had just declared bankruptcy and my key employee had quit and fled what was then the pandemic’s epicenter. As if that wasn’t enough, Bhutan — a point of origin for colorfully handwoven scarves for my company Anna in Bhutan — was suddenly, abruptly and seemingly irretrievably closed to all visitors and trade.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO