Kaleva, MI

Teenage entrepreneur opens dog grooming salon in Kaleva

By Scott Fraley
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALEVA — At just 19 years old, Kaitlyn Weaver already has a lot of things figured out. “I always kind of knew that I wanted to do something with animals and be my own boss,” Weaver said. “Through having little jobs here and there as a teenager, I didn’t really like...

