Foley, AL

Foley mom charged in fatal crash that killed daughter, injured two children

By Blake Brown
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A 4-year-old girl is dead and her two siblings are injured following a serious crash in Boerne, Texas last Monday.

Star Adams is remembered a week after her death as a fun-loving kid who had a lot of life left to live. Boerne Police said Star was killed when the SUV she was riding in flipped on Interstate 10. Her two siblings, a 2-year-old and a 14-month-old, were thrown from the vehicle and rushed to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The children’s mother, Kianna Adams, was driving the SUV when it crashed, according to BPD. Police arrested her a short time later and charged her with 2nd-degree manslaughter.

BPD tells WKRG News 5 the crash is still under investigation, although initial findings show the kids weren’t properly buckled into the SUV at the time of the crash.

“The investigation continues to show that the children were not restrained in their car seats, and the car seats were not properly secured to the frame of the SUV,” they said in a statement. You can read the full statement below:

The children and their mom were traveling back to their home in Foley when the crash occurred. This week funeral arrangements are being made for Star while the other children continue to heal.

Family members are raising money for medical bills and final expenses while they wait for answers as to exactly what happened on that stretch of interstate. Right now they ask for prayers during this difficult time.

