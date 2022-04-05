What are the Midland Garage Sale dates for 2022?

(THOMAS SIMONETTI | tsimonetti@mdn.net)

Midland area residents are eager for a spring return of the City-Wide Garage Sales.

The Midland Daily News has announced this year's dates, which beginning on a Thursday and ending on a Sunday:

• May 12-15

• July 7-10

• Sept. 8-11

The city-wide garage sale is an informal event meant to coordinate sales throughout the area so that patrons can make a day or weekend of it. It has been a tradition for decades, spearheaded by the Midland Daily News, which sells advertisements for those hosting sales.

Promoting your yard sale

You can advertise yard sale locations in the classifieds section of the printed and online products of the Daily News. Rates remain at $15 for one day, $25 for two days and $30 for three days (30 words or less; 25 cents a word over 30 words).

Email classified@mdn.net or call (989) 839-4250 or or (989) 835-7171 to place an advertisement.

You can also promote your sale through yard signs, but be sure to follow local regulations.

Regulations on yard sale signs

In the city of Midland, there are guidelines and rules put in place for sign use across the city.

The rules regarding yard signs are laid out in the following city ordinances:

• Section 8 of the Zoning Ordinance, which prohibits off-premise advertising signs.

• Section 22-2(a) of the City's Code of Ordinances prohibits the placement of signs that advertise such things as open houses, business or contractor services, and rummage sales in the public right-of-way, which is generally defined as the area between the sidewalk and the curb. If there is no sidewalk, the public right of way is about 15 feet or more from the curb line to a home.

In response to Midland citizens' input on the issue, the city council adopted a resolution in October 2006 that allows for the placement of rummage/yard sale signs as long as certain requirements are met:

• The maximum size allowed for signs is 6 square feet.

• A sign can be no taller than 30 inches from the crown of the roadway.

• Each sign must list the owner's name and address.

• Before placing any signs on the outlawn in front of any property other than your own, you must obtain permission from the property owner.

• Signs placed in the right-of-way must not obstruct or interfere with vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

• Signs must be free of any extraneous items, such as balloons or flags.

• Rummage sale signs are allowed from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday during the week of the sale. By 8 a.m. Monday, signs must be removed.

Signs are not allowed to be placed on vehicles parked in the roadway.

Sign regulation violations can result in a warning or a civil infraction violation citation.