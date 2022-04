“iCarly” Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ Friday, April 8. The series, taking place years after the original went off the air, follows the characters as they navigate adulthood. Miranda Cosgrove is still the webcast host Carly Shay that “iCarly” fans grew up watching, along with cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as her brother and best friend, respectively.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO