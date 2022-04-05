Here’s What Kennett Square Residents Want at the Borough’s Last Plot of Undeveloped Land

The National Vulcanized Fibre property off Mulberry Street in Kennett Square. Image via the Daily Local News.

In a recent survey sent out by Kennett Square officials, residents revealed their ideas for the borough’s last plot of undeveloped land, the 22-acre National Vulcanized Fibre (NFV) property off Mulberry Street, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.

Formerly the Nozesky junkyard, the property still requires environmental remediation by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection due to contaminants from more than 25 years ago.

815 responses from the survey determined that most residents want attractive, affordable housing with some open space.

53 percent of respondents said they want pocket neighborhoods at the NVF site. 35 percent want single-family, detached homes with low density, and 23 percent want single-family, detached homes with high density. Lastly, 19 percent want duplexes.

“These survey results are completely in line with the significant work that has already gone into planning for this redevelopment,” said Bo Wright, Kennett Collaborative Executive Director.

Overall, residents prefer a diversity of housing options with a range of price points available for all and green, walkable spaces.