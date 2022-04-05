ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Here’s What Kennett Square Residents Want at the Borough’s Last Plot of Undeveloped Land

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRF1V_0ezqhcj900
The National Vulcanized Fibre property off Mulberry Street in Kennett Square.Image via the Daily Local News.

In a recent survey sent out by Kennett Square officials, residents revealed their ideas for the borough’s last plot of undeveloped land, the 22-acre National Vulcanized Fibre (NFV) property off Mulberry Street, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News

Formerly the Nozesky junkyard, the property still requires environmental remediation by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection due to contaminants from more than 25 years ago. 

815 responses from the survey determined that most residents want attractive, affordable housing with some open space. 

53 percent of respondents said they want pocket neighborhoods at the NVF site. 35 percent want single-family, detached homes with low density, and 23 percent want single-family, detached homes with high density. Lastly, 19 percent want duplexes. 

“These survey results are completely in line with the significant work that has already gone into planning for this redevelopment,” said Bo Wright, Kennett Collaborative Executive Director. 

Overall, residents prefer a diversity of housing options with a range of price points available for all and green, walkable spaces.  

Read more about the survey results in the Daily Local News

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Square Roots Collective Has Imaginative Plans for 30-Acre Strip of Green Space in Kennett Square

Square Roots Collective, a group committed to advancing the community of Kennett Square so that all residents can thrive, will utilize 30 acres of green space that begins at Kennett High School and extends to Anson B. Nixon Park to construct something greater in terms of aesthetics, environmental cohesiveness, and functionality, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Kennett Square, PA
Government
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Off-hours trash pickup continues to plague residents in Bensalem. Here's what Waste Management says is the problem

The menace of early−hour trash hauling has returned to Bensalem, once again ripping residents from their sleep, sometimes as early as 4 a.m. And almost a year after being reassured by Bensalem Township officials that they would address the issue of trash haulers violating township ordinances by conducting early pickups, residents say enforcement — or lack thereof — hasn't deterred companies.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Daily Local News#National Vulcanized Fibre#Nvf#Kennett Collaborative
Lake Oswego Review

Big plans unveiled for MultCo's undeveloped Vance property

Multnomah County officials recently described plans to bring employment, parks and housing to 90 acres in Gresham.Plans to transform the largest undeveloped county-owned property in East Multnomah County are taking shape. County officials recently released a master plan, dubbed the "Vance Vision," which will serve as a high-level guide for developing the nearly 90-acre site into affordable housing, an employment center, a regional park and recreation area. Located along Southeast 182nd Avenue and 190th Avenue in the Rockwood and Centennial neighborhoods of Gresham, the site is in a racially and ethnically diverse area that has been underserved for decades, officials...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy