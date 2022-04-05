ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

McAdory Fire Chief Jeff Wyatt passes away

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - McAdory’s fire chief has passed away. Jeff Wyatt...

www.wbrc.com

The Trussville Tribune

Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Both deceased individuals’ families have been notified of their deaths. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the families of the following two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. Martinez Durend Gilchrist, 50, died on Febraury 24, 2022, at 7:55 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

Talladega appoints first female police chief

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Talladega City Council has appointed a new police chief. Incoming Chief Diane Thomas got her start with police work in Montgomery, then worked her way up to assistant chief at the Prattville Police Department. She had served in that role since 2015. Thomas said her...
TALLADEGA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then flooded the WSFA 12 Newsroom with calls about the situation. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the sirens mistakenly began sounding at 3:30 a.m. instead of the planned 3:30 p.m. timeslot for...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

2 Hoover teens returning from beach killed in south Alabama crash

Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
HOOVER, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report that a 9-month-old who was kidnapped is safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson, who does not have legal custody. CrimeStoppers reports Comarion was found in Montgomery and...
MONTGOMERY, AL

