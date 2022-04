Eight plant and herb extracts are used in Exipure, a weight loss supplement, to make your body produce more Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT). This helps you lose weight. People who are lean have a fat-burning furnace called BAT inside of them that they don’t know about. Research has become more and more sure that BAT can help people lose weight. A lot of research has shown that BAT burns calories 300 times faster than other fat cells, like those in the hips and thighs. The food helps you stay in a deficit of calories. It also burns calories inside of you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO